EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,200 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the March 31st total of 216,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 654,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ EMKR opened at $6.23 on Monday. EMCORE has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $229.50 million, a PE ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.27.

Get EMCORE alerts:

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCORE will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMKR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Craig Hallum started coverage on EMCORE in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMKR. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCORE by 229.9% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 585,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 408,248 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCORE by 392.8% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 392,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 313,093 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCORE by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,922,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 137,789 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $715,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCORE by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.