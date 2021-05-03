Elrond Price Reaches $193.89 on Major Exchanges (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for about $193.89 or 0.00338235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and $110.36 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded 18% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00062262 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002519 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00009489 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00031944 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00011273 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006379 BTC.

Elrond Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,639,259 coins and its circulating supply is 17,396,884 coins. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

