Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.55% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NYSE:ESI opened at $21.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $22.17.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.26 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,420,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,643 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,867,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,837,000 after acquiring an additional 917,711 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 3,164.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,861,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,874,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

