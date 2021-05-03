Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Holdings Increased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,840 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 10.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Electronic Arts by 29.4% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 82,809 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after acquiring an additional 18,831 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $142.08 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EA. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.29.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $142,110.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,644.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $107,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,710 shares of company stock worth $16,046,419 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

