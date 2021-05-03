Electroneum Hits Market Cap of $455.34 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 22% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0255 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $455.34 million and $3.11 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 188.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,860,203,661 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

