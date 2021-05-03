Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Elastic were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth $1,842,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Elastic by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 412.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Elastic by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 47.8% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESTC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.65.

ESTC stock opened at $120.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.41 and a beta of 1.16. Elastic has a one year low of $60.68 and a one year high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.47 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.62, for a total value of $2,101,077.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,799,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $798,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,007.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,735 shares of company stock valued at $15,159,244 over the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

