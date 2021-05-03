EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) Short Interest Update

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the March 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EHang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of EHang in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of EHang stock traded down $4.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.41. The stock had a trading volume of 84,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,383,915. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.97. EHang has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $129.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -148.19.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. On average, analysts predict that EHang will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter valued at $2,284,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EHang during the fourth quarter valued at about $917,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of EHang in the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of EHang in the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of EHang during the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

