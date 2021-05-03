Efficient Advisors LLC Sells 7,888 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Efficient Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,888 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 82.7% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of SPIP stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.83. The company had a trading volume of 50,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,667. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.77.

