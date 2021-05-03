Efficient Advisors LLC Sells 3,133 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Efficient Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 210.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,349 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,920,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,239,000 after buying an additional 1,182,659 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,097,000 after buying an additional 1,167,083 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,227,000 after buying an additional 1,144,354 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,643,000 after buying an additional 1,123,185 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.55. The company had a trading volume of 23,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,011. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.51. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.24 and a 52-week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

