Efficient Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 81.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,517 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.87. 97,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,580,616. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $66.27 and a 1 year high of $99.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.99.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

