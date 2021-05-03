Ecopetrol (EC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Ecopetrol to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EC opened at $11.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.31. Ecopetrol has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $14.47.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.0932 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is 39.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EC. Bank of America raised shares of Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

