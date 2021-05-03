Ecopetrol (EC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Ecopetrol to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
EC opened at $11.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.31. Ecopetrol has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $14.47.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.0932 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is 39.80%.
Ecopetrol Company Profile
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.
