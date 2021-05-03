eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Raised to $78.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.04% from the company’s previous close.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.93.

EBAY stock opened at $56.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 222.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

