eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Downgraded by Susquehanna

Susquehanna downgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Susquehanna currently has $66.00 price target on the e-commerce company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $75.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EBAY. Truist lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.85.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $55.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.94 and its 200 day moving average is $55.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $65.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. eBay’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. eBay’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of eBay by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.