Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Short Interest Up 58.8% in April

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the March 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ETB stock opened at $16.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.86. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $16.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,039,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,588,000 after acquiring an additional 61,010 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 696,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 67,023 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 428,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 14,616 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 166,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $908,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

