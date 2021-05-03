Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the March 31st total of 80,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.26. 1,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,362. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average is $13.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

