Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.250-8.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Eastman Chemical also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.25-8.75 EPS.

Shares of EMN traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.39. The stock had a trading volume of 805,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,870. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $57.30 and a 52 week high of $119.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.47.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. Insiders sold a total of 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550 over the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

