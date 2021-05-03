Eastern Bank Has $953,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Eastern Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 19.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $182.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.30 and its 200 day moving average is $175.55. The company has a market capitalization of $175.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

