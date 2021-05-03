Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,206. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $26.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.86 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,181.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,468.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,430. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 145,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 30,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,453,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,375,000 after acquiring an additional 754,113 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 26,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

