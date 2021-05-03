Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $2.38. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.08 million. On average, analysts expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $40.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.96 and its 200-day moving average is $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.60. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $56.16. The company has a market cap of $539.65 million, a P/E ratio of 116.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

