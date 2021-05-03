E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

EONGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded E.On from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. DZ Bank raised E.On from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded E.On from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

EONGY opened at $12.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.96. E.On has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.03 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that E.On will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.406 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from E.On’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. E.On’s payout ratio is 50.67%.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

