Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 54.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

NYSE:DE opened at $370.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $374.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.51. The stock has a market cap of $116.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $117.85 and a 1-year high of $392.42.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DE. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Argus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.95.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.