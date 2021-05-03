Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 3,365 Shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLQM. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 82,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 33,397 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 288.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 19,367 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter.

BATS FLQM opened at $43.03 on Monday. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $28.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average is $38.56.

