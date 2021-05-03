Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.01 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 60.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market cap of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00064768 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.04 or 0.00276664 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $671.06 or 0.01145741 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00026789 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $424.58 or 0.00724909 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,506.50 or 0.99892222 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using U.S. dollars.

