DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DSDVY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSDVY opened at $111.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.07 and a beta of 1.03. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 12-month low of $48.26 and a 12-month high of $114.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.00.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. DSV Panalpina A/S had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 3.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSV Panalpina A/S Company Profile

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

