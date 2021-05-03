DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Short Interest Down 20.3% in April

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,900 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the March 31st total of 339,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 225.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DITHF opened at $5.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average is $4.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. DS Smith has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America cut DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DS Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

