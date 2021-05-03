Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Driven Brands in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $329.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.45 million. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Driven Brands stock opened at $28.52 on Monday. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.42.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

