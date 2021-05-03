DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Upgraded to “Buy” by 86 Research

86 Research upgraded shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DOYU. TheStreet cut DouYu International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut DouYu International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $9.11 on Thursday. DouYu International has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.05.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.33). DouYu International had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DouYu International will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOYU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DouYu International by 1,985.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807,539 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,228,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,083,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in DouYu International by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,897,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in DouYu International by 1,164.0% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,984,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,495 shares in the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

