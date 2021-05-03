Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes Position in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Mesa Air Group by 41.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Mesa Air Group by 841.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 415,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 371,467 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the first quarter worth about $35,784,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

NASDAQ:MESA opened at $11.26 on Monday. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 3.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.52.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dana J. Lockhart sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,934.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $341,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,625,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,466 shares of company stock worth $5,153,786 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

MESA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MESA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.