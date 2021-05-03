Dorsey Wright & Associates Makes New $42,000 Investment in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 121,900 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 900,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John R. Barr acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $94,652.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 28,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $126,610.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 351,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,761.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 69,645 shares of company stock valued at $332,964. 30.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock opened at $5.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $7.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $151.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.15.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

APEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Apollo Endosurgery from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

