Dorsey Wright & Associates Invests $37,000 in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Superior Industries International by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 842,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 257,984 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 702,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 604,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 58,522 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUP stock opened at $5.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 4.80. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $7.39.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $337.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.99 million. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.06%.

Superior Industries International Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

