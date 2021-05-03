Dorsey Wright & Associates Invests $33,000 in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 139.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in EMCORE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EMCORE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

EMKR opened at $6.23 on Monday. EMCORE Co. has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.27. The company has a market cap of $229.50 million, a P/E ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 1.24.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EMCORE Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMKR. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of EMCORE in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

