Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys Shares of 1,974 BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

BTRS opened at $15.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.43. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $19.76.

BTRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. William Blair started coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

