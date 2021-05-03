Dorsey Wright & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) by 134.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 213.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 206,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 140,710 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 5,774.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 118,834 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSET. Sidoti upped their price target on Bassett Furniture Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ BSET opened at $34.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $339.91 million, a P/E ratio of -15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $34.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.74.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

In related news, SVP David C. Baker sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $70,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

