Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires 648 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 135.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in SI-BONE were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,458,000 after acquiring an additional 29,464 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after buying an additional 32,501 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE in the 4th quarter worth $2,171,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SI-BONE in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 583,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,448,000 after purchasing an additional 125,050 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $35.50 on Monday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.37 and a 12-month high of $36.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average of $28.61.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. The company had revenue of $22.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-BONE news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 63,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $1,984,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $71,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,067,472 shares of company stock valued at $32,658,438. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SI-BONE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

