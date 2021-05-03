Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Short Interest Update

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,900 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the March 31st total of 462,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Dogness (International) stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,612. Dogness has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99.

About Dogness (International)

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. It provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable dog leashes, as well as lanyards; dog comfort wrap harnesses, pet muzzles, metal chain traffic leashes, pet belt and ropes, and other miscellaneous products; mouth covers and pet charms; gift suspenders, including various ribbons and belts for use in the badges, name tags, and gift bags; and intelligent pet products, such as APP-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as climbing hooks and pet shampoos.

