Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Short Interest Update

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,900 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the March 31st total of 462,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Dogness (International) stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,612. Dogness has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99.
About Dogness (International)
Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?
Receive News & Ratings for Dogness (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dogness (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.