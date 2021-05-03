DogeCash (DOGEC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,242.00

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. DogeCash has a total market cap of $2.00 million and $1,242.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DogeCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DogeCash has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00030518 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001623 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003153 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000029 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC.

DogeCash Profile

DogeCash is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 14,806,264 coins. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io . The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

Buying and Selling DogeCash

