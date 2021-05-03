DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in DocuSign by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total transaction of $1,488,802.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,480,334.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,552 shares of company stock worth $8,157,391 over the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $222.94 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.88 and a 52-week high of $290.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.08 and a 200 day moving average of $228.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.93 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOCU. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.64.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.