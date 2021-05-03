Doctors Coin (DRS) Trading 5.6% Higher This Week

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $179.15 million and $4.04 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001371 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00073359 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005682 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000103 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 148.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

DRS is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

