DLH (DLHC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect DLH to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. DLH had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $57.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.50 million. On average, analysts expect DLH to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DLHC opened at $10.19 on Monday. DLH has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $127.82 million, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

