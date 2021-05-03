DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) EVP Sells $144,000.00 in Stock

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Timothy A. Messner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of DISH Network stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Timothy A. Messner sold 400 shares of DISH Network stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $15,044.00.

DISH stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.43. The company had a trading volume of 143,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,637,527. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.27. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. Research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 541.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

DISH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their target price on DISH Network from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.45.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

