Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $6,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $717,172.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,989 shares in the company, valued at $493,735.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,546,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344 in the last 90 days. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DISCA opened at $37.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.02.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DISCA. Macquarie upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.48.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

