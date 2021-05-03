Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Hits New 52-Week High at $115.79

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $115.79 and last traded at $115.07, with a volume of 4719 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.13.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,230 shares of company stock worth $3,693,791 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,465 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,167,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,254,000 after purchasing an additional 102,054 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,328,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,328,000 after acquiring an additional 25,749 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $270,545,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,536,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,637,000 after acquiring an additional 98,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

