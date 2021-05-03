DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRTT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect DIRTT Environmental Solutions to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $42.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.80 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.41%. On average, analysts expect DIRTT Environmental Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DRTT opened at $3.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.32 million, a P/E ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 2.63. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

In other news, major shareholder Shaun Noll bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 304,257 shares in the company, valued at $754,557.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on DRTT shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

