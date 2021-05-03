Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,566,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 934,554 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor were worth $6,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LTRPA. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock opened at $5.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $380.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.42. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $7.74.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Tripadvisor Holdings Liberty sold 1,713,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $91,999,951.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $53.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

