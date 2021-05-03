Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 553,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 8.71% of Natural Alternatives International worth $5,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Natural Alternatives International by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 31,465 shares during the last quarter. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 2,500 shares of Natural Alternatives International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,193 shares in the company, valued at $634,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Dunn sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $35,205.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,844.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,752 shares of company stock valued at $426,193. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NAII opened at $15.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $95.37 million, a P/E ratio of 187.52 and a beta of 0.95. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $18.50.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 0.40%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Alternatives International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Natural Alternatives International Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.