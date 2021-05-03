Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 639,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.60% of Hemisphere Media Group worth $6,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hemisphere Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 26,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 126.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 551,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMTV stock opened at $12.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.11. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.14 million, a P/E ratio of -64.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 4.85%.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.9 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

