Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $6.06 Million Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,323 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $6,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $304,930,000. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $95,680,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,405,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $134,501,000 after buying an additional 658,890 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,022.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 552,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,825,000 after acquiring an additional 502,903 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on TNDM shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.92.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $303,873.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. Insiders have sold 211,844 shares of company stock worth $18,537,916 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TNDM stock opened at $91.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -113.46 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.15 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.94 and its 200-day moving average is $96.13.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $168.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.13 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

