Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,967 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of USA Truck worth $5,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in USA Truck during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of USA Truck by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in USA Truck during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in USA Truck in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in USA Truck by 12.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.
USA Truck stock opened at $15.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $136.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.10. USA Truck, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $21.89.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on USAK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Truck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded USA Truck from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.
USA Truck Company Profile
USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.
See Also: Percentage Gainers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK).
Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.