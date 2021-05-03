Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,967 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of USA Truck worth $5,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in USA Truck during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of USA Truck by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in USA Truck during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in USA Truck in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in USA Truck by 12.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

USA Truck stock opened at $15.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $136.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.10. USA Truck, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $21.89.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. USA Truck had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. Research analysts expect that USA Truck, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USAK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Truck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded USA Truck from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

