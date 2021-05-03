Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 739,988 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,004 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ZIX were worth $6,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ZIX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in shares of ZIX in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZIX in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in ZIX in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in ZIX during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZIXI shares. Stephens assumed coverage on ZIX in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.70.

Shares of ZIXI stock opened at $7.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $450.19 million, a PE ratio of -25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. Zix Co. has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $57.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.79 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Zix Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other ZIX news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,055.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

