Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 48,415 Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 435,859 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,415 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $6,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECOM. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 49,749 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,758,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 347,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 37,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ECOM. B. Riley upped their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.54.

In other news, Director Marshall Heinberg sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $291,980.00. Also, CEO David J. Spitz sold 336,843 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $8,842,128.75. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 390,424 shares of company stock valued at $10,124,648. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ECOM opened at $21.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.49 million, a PE ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average is $19.84. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $28.94.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.97 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. On average, research analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

ChannelAdvisor Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

